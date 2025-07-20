Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $882,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,658.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $324,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

