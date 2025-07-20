Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

