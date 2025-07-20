Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 43,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,744,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,626.20. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,563. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $48.02 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

