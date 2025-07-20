Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 57,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 231,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $845,424. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $89,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

