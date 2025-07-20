Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $696,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atlanticus by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLC opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

