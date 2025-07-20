Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

