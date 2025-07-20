Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 236,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

