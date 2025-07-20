Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,861 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 142.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 254.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

