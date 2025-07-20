Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,889,000 after buying an additional 4,167,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.