Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $234.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.95 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

