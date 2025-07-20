Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 11,260 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $228.25 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $127.41 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

