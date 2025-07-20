Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

