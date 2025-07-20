Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.