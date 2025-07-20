SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 564.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

