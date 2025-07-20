Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Mattel Stock Down 0.6%

Mattel stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.