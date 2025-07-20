Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 134,705 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 804.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,550,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 543,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

