Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 10,885 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.