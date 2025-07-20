Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $357.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $358.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

