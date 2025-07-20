Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.