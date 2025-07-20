RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,728 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 4.33% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

