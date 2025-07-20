Roth Capital Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target to $4.00

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.28 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $983,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

