Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $95,564.94 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.82 and its 200-day moving average is $287.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $359.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

