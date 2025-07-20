Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

