Reviewing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group 3.81% 16.53% 5.74% Verisk Analytics 33.13% 396.08% 20.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for uCloudlink Group and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics 1 6 3 0 2.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $302.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

85.5% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Verisk Analytics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $92.26 million 0.88 $4.56 million $0.09 23.89 Verisk Analytics $2.93 billion 14.41 $958.20 million $6.83 44.20

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than uCloudlink Group. uCloudlink Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.11, indicating that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats uCloudlink Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. uCloudlink Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.