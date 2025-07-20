Reviewing Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) & American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Woodmark and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Woodmark presently has a consensus price target of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.88%. Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35% Sleep Number -1.34% N/A -2.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Woodmark and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Woodmark and Sleep Number”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.44 $99.46 million $6.48 8.09 Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.09 -$20.33 million ($0.95) -7.22

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Sleep Number on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Sleep Number

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.