Reviewing Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Freightcar America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Freightcar America has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightcar America 0 0 1 0 3.00 GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freightcar America and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Freightcar America presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.36%. GATX has a consensus price target of $167.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Freightcar America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightcar America and GATX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightcar America $559.42 million 0.37 -$75.82 million ($0.93) -11.71 GATX $1.59 billion 3.47 $284.20 million $7.89 19.52

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freightcar America and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightcar America -2.79% -18.77% 9.16% GATX 17.73% 12.00% 2.35%

Summary

GATX beats Freightcar America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

