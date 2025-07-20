REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $46.30 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.