Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 82,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

