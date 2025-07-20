Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 7967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.4554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

