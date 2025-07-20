Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Zebra Technologies stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 2” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $331.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.23. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.82.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

