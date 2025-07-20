Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.50. Recruit shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 20,695 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Recruit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Recruit Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

