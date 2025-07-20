Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – July 17th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software, or related services. They give investors exposure to firms that aim to harness quantum-mechanical phenomena—such as superposition and entanglement—to perform calculations far beyond the reach of classical computers. Because the quantum computing industry is still in its early stages, these stocks often carry both high growth potential and elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 75,983,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,086,193. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,446,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,289,300. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 13,554,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,064,531. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,930,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,129,063. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

