PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $124,441.36 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

