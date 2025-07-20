Promising Social Media Stocks To Consider – July 19th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Omnicom Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking platforms. These platforms enable users to create and share content, connect with others, and engage in online communities. Investors watch social media stocks for their growth potential, advertising revenue prospects, and sensitivity to user engagement trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 10,412,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.25. 676,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,814. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 4,789,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,580. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

