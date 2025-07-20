Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – July 19th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Apollo Global Management, Airbnb, Trip.com Group, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Pool are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the leisure sector, including hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports venues and other recreational services. Their performance hinges on consumer discretionary spending and tends to be sensitive to economic cycles, travel trends and disposable-income levels. Investors often track tourism data, seasonality and broader consumer-confidence indicators when evaluating these equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.45. 1,464,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $352.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,141,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.34. 2,981,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NCLH remained flat at $23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,893,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,031,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.86. 688,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pool has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average of $318.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

See Also