Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 17th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Shell, Cummins, Air Products and Chemicals, and Energy Transfer are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. This can include firms that manufacture electrolyzers, fuel cells, hydrogen‐refueling infrastructure or related technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing hydrogen economy and its potential role in decarbonizing energy systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,741,775. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $480.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022,836. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.40. The stock had a trading volume of 668,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,605. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average is $453.45.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.01. 340,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.36. 400,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 6,565,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

