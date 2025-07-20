Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – July 19th

Incannex Healthcare, Turning Point Brands, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services of marijuana and hemp products. Because cannabis remains federally regulated differently across jurisdictions, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and regulatory risk than other sectors. Investors often target them for their growth potential as legalization and market expansion progress. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

NASDAQ:IXHL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 483,423,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,808,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.47. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.12.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 435,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,008. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

