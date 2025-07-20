Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

