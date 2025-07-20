Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DSI opened at $118.89 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

