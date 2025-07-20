Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

