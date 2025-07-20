Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,452 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.