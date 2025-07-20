Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,075.87.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $963.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.53 and a 200-day moving average of $955.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

