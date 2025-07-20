Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.