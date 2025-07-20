Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUSF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

