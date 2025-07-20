Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

WINN stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.