Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,807,000 after buying an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after buying an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after buying an additional 368,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $378.89 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $384.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.