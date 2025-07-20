Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 29,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 706,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after acquiring an additional 301,573 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

