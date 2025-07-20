Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 2,974 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Power Assets Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

