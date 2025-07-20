Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Kevin Foster bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,558.19. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,548.19. This represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.