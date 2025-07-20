Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PPC stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

